Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GZPFY stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

