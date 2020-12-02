David B. Kaplan Sells 8,115 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,337.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

