Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,551 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 12.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 289.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 192.2% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,389 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 285.9% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 313,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,299,000 after acquiring an additional 233,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,086.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

