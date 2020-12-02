Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 286,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 213,886 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 96,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 291.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 168,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $2,086.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

