Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,611,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Apple by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,173,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,641,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,278 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Apple by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,534,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972,228 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,086.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

