American International Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,704 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,079,774 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 802,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Transocean by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 290,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

RIG opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

