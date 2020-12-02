Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 30,592 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 455.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,611,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293,076 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 297.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,173,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,641,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Apple by 304.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,534,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2,086.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

