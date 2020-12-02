Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2,086.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

