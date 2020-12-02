American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zynex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

