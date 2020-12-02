Alessandro Bogliolo Sells 5,245 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alessandro Bogliolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

