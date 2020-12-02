Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 3,588 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after buying an additional 772,070 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 256.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,086.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

