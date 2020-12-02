Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,571 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

