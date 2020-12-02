Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,212 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Andersons worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 million, a P/E ratio of -335.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

