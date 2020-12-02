Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,611 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.64. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

