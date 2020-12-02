Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.