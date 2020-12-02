Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

