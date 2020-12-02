Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,238 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Worthington Industries worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,174,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 455.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

WOR stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

