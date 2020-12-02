Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 51,900 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

