Colin Black Sells 144 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $21,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20.

On Monday, September 21st, Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $203,836.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,612,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

