Scott Mcintyre Sells 259 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,842.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 26th, Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $793.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
