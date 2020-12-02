Scott Mcintyre Sells 259 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,842.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11.

On Thursday, September 24th, Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $793.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

