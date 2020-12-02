Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,623 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $630.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.34. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

