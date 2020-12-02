Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $36,279,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $21,846,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $18,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 58.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Bunge stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $62.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

