Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Ebix worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ebix by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.