Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of International Bancshares worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in International Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Bancshares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in International Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

