Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 430,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,856,932. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.