Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

