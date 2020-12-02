HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of HNI worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HNI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HNI by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HNI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the third quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

