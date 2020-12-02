Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Delek US worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $980.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

