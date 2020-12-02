Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 471,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

