Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of The Buckle worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 11.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $31.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $430,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,962 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

