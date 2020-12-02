Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,105,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,708 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

