Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 699 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

