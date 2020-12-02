Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $690.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.