Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. TheStreet raised Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Roku stock opened at $285.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $293.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $85,956.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,364 shares of company stock valued at $35,742,956. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

