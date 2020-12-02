Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to post sales of $332.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Diodes posted sales of $301.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,761.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,169 shares of company stock worth $20,444,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

