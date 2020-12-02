Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.56. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

