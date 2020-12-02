Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.09.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

