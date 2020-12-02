$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $33.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.84 million to $34.11 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $747.58 million, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

