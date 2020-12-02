Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

