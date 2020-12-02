Head-To-Head Analysis: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.82 $20.69 million $3.04 10.34 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

