Contrasting Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $2.53 billion 2.64 $81.00 million $1.47 46.15 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.59 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts -5.62% 7.93% 1.43% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eldorado Resorts and Great Eagle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $49.38, indicating a potential downside of 27.22%. Given Eldorado Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Resorts is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Great Eagle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino Hotel?Black Hawk and Lady Luck Casino?Black Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

