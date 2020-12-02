Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Head to Head Contrast

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shift Technologies and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $10.86 million 25.88 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% LMP Automotive -9.60% -9.28% -7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shift Technologies and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. LMP Automotive has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Shift Technologies beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

