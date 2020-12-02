Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Universal has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Universal by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 11.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 48.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

