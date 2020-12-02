Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TV. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of TV opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
