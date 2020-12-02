U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE:USPH opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $1,680,168. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

