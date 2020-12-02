MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.25 million to $600.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,750 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MYR Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

