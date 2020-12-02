Reviewing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultralife and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Ultralife.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $106.79 million 1.00 $5.20 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 6.51 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.28

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.64% 5.87% 4.51% Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Summary

Ultralife beats Flux Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

