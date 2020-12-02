Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $331.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $403.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

