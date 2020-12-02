Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 10,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,648.

Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riwi alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 6,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $22,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 20,700 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Riwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.