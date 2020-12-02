Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 10,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,648.
Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 6,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $22,140.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 20,700 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.
About Riwi
