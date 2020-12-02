Mariann H. Byerwalter Sells 1,827 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BEN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

